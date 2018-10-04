Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

1 Mesquite ISD Student Dead After Bus Crash [VIDEO]

64 reads
Leave a comment
Girl and mother hugging by school bus

Source: Image Source / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

1 Mesquite ISD student who attended James Terry Middle School died after the bus crashed yesterday. Over 40 other students were on the bus as well; 3 of them being injured and taken to the hospital. The bus also caught on fire and students were rescued by first responders. The accident was caused after the bus driver hit a power line. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check Out These Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) In The U.S. (PHOTOS)
Chadwick Boseman at Howard University
25 photos

The Latest:

accident , bus , Mesquite ISD , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Damon Wayans Announces He’s Leaving ‘Lethal Weapon’
 2 hours ago
10.04.18
Rainbow Not So Brite: Tekashi69 Says Gun Found…
 3 hours ago
10.04.18
Kanye West Rants At Detroit Art School: “Leave…
 4 hours ago
10.04.18
Suge Knight Claims Dr. Dre Tried To Put…
 4 hours ago
10.04.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Puts Rumors About His Family…
 12 hours ago
10.03.18
DC Young Fly Joins Lil Yachty To Star…
 15 hours ago
10.03.18
Did Meek Mill Take Aim At ‘Narcissist’ Nicki…
 15 hours ago
10.03.18
Houston City Council Puts End To Plans Of…
 17 hours ago
10.03.18
Everything We Know About Keith Ellison’s Domestic Violence…
 18 hours ago
10.03.18
Mo Bamba Helps Sheck Wes Announce ‘Mudboy’ Release…
 19 hours ago
10.03.18
Wu-Tang Clan, Impossible Foods & White Castle Debuts…
 19 hours ago
10.03.18
5 items
Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark…
 19 hours ago
10.03.18
Georgia Removed Scores Of Voter From Its Rolls…
 19 hours ago
10.03.18
7 items
Ye Again: 7 Things We Learned from Kanye…
 20 hours ago
10.03.18
Nicki Minaj Reveals Experience With Domestic Violence In…
 20 hours ago
10.03.18
16 items
WYD?: Tyson Beckford’s Failed Attempt At Shaming Kim…
 20 hours ago
10.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close