1 Mesquite ISD Student Dead After Bus Crash [VIDEO]

1 Mesquite ISD student who attended James Terry Middle School died after the bus crashed yesterday. Over 40 other students were on the bus as well; 3 of them being injured and taken to the hospital. The bus also caught on fire and students were rescued by first responders. The accident was caused after the bus driver hit a power line. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
