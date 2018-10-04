1 Mesquite ISD Student Dead After Bus Crash [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

1 Mesquite ISD student who attended James Terry Middle School died after the bus crashed yesterday. Over 40 other students were on the bus as well; 3 of them being injured and taken to the hospital. The bus also caught on fire and students were rescued by first responders. The accident was caused after the bus driver hit a power line. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Somber mood at middle school after Mesquite ISD bus crash kills student: https://t.co/N1nWwikSvv pic.twitter.com/KQ0V3UhTcV — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 4, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

