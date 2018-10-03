Sevyn Streeter & P-Skillz Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sevyn Streeter was recently in the DFW and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to share what’s been going on in her life with P-Skillz. Topics discussed in the video were:

The meaning behind the phrase “Yearnin“, how the song came about, and The Gap Band sample

sample How she gets inspired to make music

Growing up in the south

Travel experiences

HBCU bragging rights

Her favorite episode on the hit TV show Martin

The power of prayer and grinding hard

Vibes about Tha Carter V

And more

Video shot by Shun Atkins. Press play above to watch.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

