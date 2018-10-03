Sevyn Streeter & P-Skillz Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sevyn Streeter was recently in the DFW and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to share what’s been going on in her life with P-Skillz. Topics discussed in the video were:
- The meaning behind the phrase “Yearnin“, how the song came about, and The Gap Band sample
- How she gets inspired to make music
- Growing up in the south
- Travel experiences
- HBCU bragging rights
- Her favorite episode on the hit TV show Martin
- The power of prayer and grinding hard
- Vibes about Tha Carter V
- And more
Video shot by Shun Atkins. Press play above to watch.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: