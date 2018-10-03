97.9 The Beat TV Original Content
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV Original Content

Sevyn Streeter & P-Skillz Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sevyn Streeter was recently in the DFW and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to share what’s been going on in her life with P-Skillz. Topics discussed in the video were:

  • The meaning behind the phrase “Yearnin“, how the song came about, and The Gap Band sample
  • How she gets inspired to make music
  • Growing up in the south
  • Travel experiences
  • HBCU bragging rights
  • Her favorite episode on the hit TV show Martin
  • The power of prayer and grinding hard
  • Vibes about Tha Carter V
  • And more

Video shot by Shun Atkins. Press play above to watch.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

State Fair Classic 2018 (PHOTOS)
State Fair Classic 2018 (PHOTOS)
13 photos

The Latest:

HBCU , p skillz , Sevyn Streeter , the gap band

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DC Young Fly , Chico Bean , and Billy Sorrell Wild Boys Comedy Show
#WordEyeHeard: DC Young Fly to Costar in ‘How…
 1 hour ago
10.03.18
Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.
Kevin Hart’s Wife Puts Stop to Strip Club…
 2 hours ago
10.03.18
Video Shows Cops Aim Guns At Two Black…
 2 hours ago
10.03.18
EXCLUSIVE: Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Forgives Kanye,…
 4 hours ago
10.03.18
Pacman Jones Airport Fade Recipient Sentenced To 1…
 4 hours ago
10.03.18
Robbery Crew That Allegedly Sacked Homes of Yasiel…
 6 hours ago
10.03.18
Eddie Winslow AKA Darius McCrary Allegedly Dislocated Daughter’s…
 6 hours ago
10.03.18
Tangerine Tyrant Slams Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey…
 7 hours ago
10.03.18
Machine Gun Kelly “GTS,” Lil Durk ft. Young…
 13 hours ago
10.02.18
20 items
Jay-Z’s Homie Emory “Vegas” Jones Gives Back To…
 14 hours ago
10.02.18
8 items
NBA Star Kevin Love Designs Collection For Banana…
 18 hours ago
10.02.18
25 items
CyHi The Prynce Wants All The Smoke, Challenges…
 18 hours ago
10.02.18
NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked…
 18 hours ago
10.02.18
7 items
Charli Baltimore Talks The Commission Supergroup, Notorious B.I.G.…
 19 hours ago
10.02.18
11 items
Remy Ma Slammed For Bizarre Comments: ‘Younger Bill…
 19 hours ago
10.02.18
Iconic: 5 Amazing B-Boy & B-Girl Clips From…
 20 hours ago
10.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close