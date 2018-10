Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A Plano ISD student was bit by a snake at the YMCA Collin County Adventure Camp. Luckily the bite was non life threatening. The student’s name has not been released, nor the type of snake that bit him. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

A snake bit a Plano ISD student walking in a grassy area near some trails at the YMCA Collin County Adventure Camp. https://t.co/eI3mX2feVc — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 2, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

