Post Malone was not just the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon last night. He sat down with Jimmy for a lengthy conversation covering his humble beginnings in the DFW, his first hit, the evolution of his tattoos, passing Michael Jackson and more. He also previews a new song “Sunflower” that will be included in Marvel’s upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters December 14.

