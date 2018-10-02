Kruz Newz: Restraining Order Against Ft. Worth Hospital to Keep Child Alive

Cook Children Hospital says Payton Summers is brain dead but her mother wants to keep her on life support. The attorney for the family got a temporary restraining order stopping the hospital from taking Payton off life support for the next 14 days.

Payton Summons was in cardiac arrest and unconscious when she arrived at the hospital last Tuesday.

Happening now: The attorney representing Payton Summons’ family is expected to speak soon. He says he’s filed a temporary restraining order against the hospital. He’s hoping it will buy the family more time. More here: https://t.co/WthHQbrM0q — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) October 1, 2018

A legal battle is brewing between Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth and a North Texas family as they fight to prevent their daughter from being taken off life support. https://t.co/nEKKLxg5eU — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) October 2, 2018

