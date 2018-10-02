CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Restraining Order Against Ft. Worth Hospital to Keep Child Alive

2 reads
Leave a comment

Cook Children Hospital says Payton Summers is brain dead but her mother wants to keep her on life support. The attorney for the family got a temporary restraining order stopping the hospital from taking Payton off life support for the next 14 days.

Payton Summons was in cardiac arrest and unconscious when she arrived at the hospital last Tuesday.

Pray for this family.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Radio One Celebrity Golf Classic 2018 (PHOTOS)
Radio One Celebrity Golf Classic 2018 (PHOTOS)
47 photos
Cook Children Hospital , FORT WORTH , life support , Payton Summons , restraining order

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close