Kruz Newz: Restraining Order Against Ft. Worth Hospital to Keep Child Alive

Cook Children Hospital says Payton Summers is brain dead but her mother wants to keep her on life support. The attorney for the family got a temporary restraining order stopping the hospital from taking Payton off life support for the next 14 days.
Payton Summons was in cardiac arrest and unconscious when she arrived at the hospital last Tuesday.
Pray for this family.
