Morning Motivation From Master P

I got the hook up 2 is about to be the funniest hood classic for 2019. Some say this this won’t be bigger than black panther WHY NOT? If we stop hating and support each other it could. With God anything is possible. From the hood to Hollywood. They don’t know how to make movies for us we do. And we own this. Keep chasing your dreams. I did you can do it. We made a lot of music now we making a lot of movies. Join the movement #igotthehookup2 #weallwegot
Well in the old saying “Whats understood doesn’t have to be explained”. The No Limit Soldier drops a few gems, along with morning motivation for his fans and any up coming minority entertainers.
