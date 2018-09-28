CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Carolina Panthers Sign Eric Reid, the First Player to Join Kapernick in Kneeling.

The Carolina Panthers hired free agent safety Eric Reid on Thursday. Reid was the first NFL player to join Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem. Check out the posts below:

