Kruz Newz: Carolina Panthers Sign Eric Reid, the First Player to Join Kapernick in Kneeling.

The Carolina Panthers hired free agent safety Eric Reid on Thursday. Reid was the first NFL player to join Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem. Check out the posts below:

.@Kaepernick7 congratulated Eric Reid on his signing with the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/SRS7mlfZpS — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2018

Social media reacts to Eric Reid signing https://t.co/mszovF0Bgk — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 27, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: