Listen Live
Close
News

Pete Hegseth & His Workout Videos Are An Absolute Joke

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

The self-proclaimed Secretary of War was the butt of jokes on social media after a video from the @DOWRapidResponse account showed Hegseth struggling to bench press.

Published on June 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Hegseth has been seen many times "working out" and running drills alongside U.S. troops in an act of leadership and, according to some, mainly MAGA glazers, a show of solidarity while visiting military installations.
  • Social media users couldn't help but notice Hegseth's legs trembling and pointed out that his feet were not firmly planted on the floor, which is not proper form.
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA
JAM STA ROSA / Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is once again getting clowned for doing entirely too damn much to prove how “macho” he is.

The self-proclaimed Secretary of War was the butt of jokes on social media after a video from the @DOWRapidResponse account showed Hegseth struggling to bench press, prompting criticism and questions about his technique and fitness.

Hegseth has been seen many times “working out” and running drills alongside U.S. troops in an act of leadership and, according to some, mainly MAGA glazers, a show of solidarity while visiting military installations.

In the post, the caption read “America’s @SECWAR CRUSHED 44 reps on the bench after a morning run with the troops yesterday in GTMO,” but that could be far from the truth.

Hegseth can be seen participating in a bench press workout alongside a troop who is pushing him and spotting him as he struggles to lift the bar for what would be his final rep.

Social media users couldn’t help but notice Hegseth’s legs trembling and pointed out that his feet were not firmly planted on the floor, which is not proper form.

Another person critiquing the video said, “Horrible form. Barely gets the bar up,” one person responded to the video. “Needs to be slower too. None of those count. Also, low weight. This was purely performative.”

But Wait… There’s More

That wasn’t the only video in which Hegseth’s workout form was slammed. In another viral clip, Hegseth can be seen struggling with free-weight exercises.

Bruh.

This isn’t the first time the Secretary of the liquor cabinet got clowned for a workout video. Here is another clip that went viral on social media.

What a joke.

You can see more reactions below.

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Hip-Hop Wired
UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Dallas

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

Hip-Hop Wired
Protesters holding a sign reading "Justice for Karmelo Anthony!" Alongside images of a woman with colorful hair and a woman speaking at a podium.

Cardi B & Rep. Jasmine Crockett Rip Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Crime  |  Zack Linly

White Man Accused Of Terrorizing Black Family Reunion With AR-15, Before Getting Shot By Family Member

Comments
Families at a carnival
Local  |  Kirby Lozano

Moonlight Market and Night Festival at Griggs Park

Comments
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comments
News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

3 Black Youth, 3 Verdicts, 1 Message: America Still Wants To Snatch Our Children From The Future

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close