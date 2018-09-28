Shooting Outside Of Football Game In Carrollton, Parent Arrested [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A fight between two parents broke out at a junior varsity football game at Hebron High School last night (September 27, 2018) and one parent decided to fire his weapon, injuring the other. The 47-year-old shooter was taken into police custody and the 35-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The names of either party have not been released at this time. Luckily, no students or other people were harmed in this senseless act. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)