Butch Groves, a school administrator at The Oakridge School in Arlington, TX, has been suspended indefinitely for an inappropriate tweet he sent that went viral. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Arlington Private School Administrator Suspended Indefinitely Over Tweethttps://t.co/ACFE2SPJld pic.twitter.com/8G8kR7Fsls — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 24, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

