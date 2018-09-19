Kruz Newz: The 9 Protestors Arrested Outside Cowboys Game Have Been Released

There was a protest outside of the AT&T stadium including some members of Botham Jean’s family.

9 people were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Collins and Randol Mill.

40 hours after those 9 protestors were arrested they have been released from jail with a Class B misdemeanor.

40 hours after arrests, 9 protestors of Botham Jean shooting released from jail #readlocal https://t.co/6eSafd2kXX — Star-Telegram (@startelegram) September 18, 2018

