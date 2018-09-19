CLOSE
DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: The 9 Protestors Arrested Outside Cowboys Game Have Been Released

4 reads
Leave a comment

There was a protest outside of the AT&T stadium including some members of Botham Jean’s family.

9 people were arrested for blocking traffic at the intersection of Collins and Randol Mill.

40 hours after those 9 protestors were arrested they have been released from jail with a Class B misdemeanor.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
20 photos
arrested , Botham Jean , DALLAS COWBOYS , protest

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close