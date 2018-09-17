CLOSE
Kruz Newz: 19,000 Frisco ISD Students Have Downloaded Safety Mobile App

Students at Frisco ISD can now anonymously report any incidents. The “STOPit” app has been downloaded almost 19,000 times since the first day of school, with 309 incidents filed,  such as vandalism, physical assault, self-harm, weapons seen, bullying, threats, and school ethics, drugs and alcohol, and harassment.

