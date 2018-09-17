1 reads Leave a comment
Students at Frisco ISD can now anonymously report any incidents. The “STOPit” app has been downloaded almost 19,000 times since the first day of school, with 309 incidents filed, such as vandalism, physical assault, self-harm, weapons seen, bullying, threats, and school ethics, drugs and alcohol, and harassment.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: 19,000 Frisco ISD Students Have Downloaded Safety Mobile App
- Webbie Scolds Sons on Camera for Being in Bed with Girl [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Denver Woman’s Instagram Held for Ransom by Hacker
- God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most Thought Provoking Instagram Moments
- Ft. Worth Police Officer Dies 24 Hours After Being Shot In Robbery [VIDEO]
- As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 6 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3
- ‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
- There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously Investigating The Murder Of Botham Jean
- Mans Can Dance: See These Guys Prove That Men Can Get Down Just As Good As The Ladies
- Officials Decide To Fire Racist Cop Who Allegedly Had A Black Man Falsely Arrested
comments – add yours