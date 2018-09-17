Kruz Newz: Denver Woman’s Instagram Held for Ransom by Hacker

Cassie Gallegos Moore is a travel blogger from Denver whose Instagram account has been hacked and held for a ransom of $365. With 57,000 followers she makes most of her money off of her Instagram account. Her account was disabled and she was told by the hackers that they would reactivate it once they received payment. Her account is still disabled.

Nick Emanuel from Webroot, says there is around 4,000 ransom like attacks made every day.

She has 57,000 followers, or at least she did until one day they vanished. Hackers somehow got into Cassie's account and held it for ransom.

"Its my business, my baby, and now it's like someone set my business on fire. I have nothing," Cassie explained. https://t.co/BtRb1Qgipw pic.twitter.com/9gGpknCFz0 — WOWT 6 News (@WOWT6News) September 15, 2018

