Kruz Newz: Denver Woman’s Instagram Held for Ransom by Hacker

Cassie Gallegos Moore is a travel blogger from Denver whose Instagram account has been hacked and held for a ransom of $365. With 57,000 followers she makes most of her money off of her Instagram account. Her account was disabled and she was told by the hackers that they would reactivate it once they received payment. Her account is still disabled.
Nick Emanuel from Webroot, says there is around 4,000 ransom like attacks made every day.
