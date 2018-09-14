Former Plano Radio Host Gets Life In Prison For Sexual Child Abuse And Attempted Capital Murder [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dan Steffan, of Plano, TX, a former radio host, received life in prison yesterday (September 13, 2018) for his admitted crimes of sexual child abuse on multiple boys and for attempted capital murder for putting a $45,000 hit out on the prosecutor. The court also obtained audio of him speaking in a sexual way towards his victims and thousands of photos of minors. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

North Texas Radio Host Pleads Guilty To Child Abuse, Attempted Capital Murder Of Prosecutor https://t.co/7gAPb3p9lM pic.twitter.com/jLEk1R6bkV — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 13, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: