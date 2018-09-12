Arthur Mitchell: Black-Centered Music Conferences Keep The Culture Alive [ARTICLE]

Dealing with the challenges of getting discovered and finding a way into the music industry has gotten a lot easier over the years thanks to social media and the internet. Unsigned and independent artists looking to push their music out to the masses have multiple platforms (YouTube, SoundCloud, streaming services) to share their art while building a personal connection with their fan base through social media. The necessity of knowing the industry you want to thrive in hasn’t changed and Arthur Mitchell (Founder of Urban Network Digital) continues to give emerging talent the tools to succeed within today’s music industry and streaming landscape since the first Business of Music conference happened in 1988. Working alongside Music Industry Quarterly Magazine (M.I.Q.), Urban Network Digital holds the longest running Black-owned music conference that continues to give artists the space to network, learn and perform. Attendees planning to go this week (September 13-15) in Los Angeles can expect to gain insight from music executives, artists and influential figures in the music industry.

Mitchell joined Tech This Out to discuss the importance of having opportunities like this for the urban community. “Talent is only 10% of the business. Business is 90% of it,” Before thinking about how your EP is going to top the iTunes Charts and what cities you’ll hit on your first tour, understanding the world you’re about to step in is key and Mitchell dropped plenty of gems throughout the interview. From the urban community needing to band together when it comes to important events like this to a discussion on the current state of music, this interview is a solid preview for what’s to come later this week.

With a ton of music conferences like SXSW, Digital Hollywood and Revolt Music Conference gaining more popularity every year it can be tough to decide on which event is right for you and Mitchell is pushing to make the Business of Music conference a personal experience for all attendees where they can actual talk to the leaders of the industry and be seen by people that can actually help them expand their music career. Aside from gaining essential information from streaming, publishing, DJ and technology panels, attendees can also expect to see performances from emerging and established artists. So for the people that have the opportunity to attend the Business of Music conference in L.A., soak in the knowledge, be open to getting out of your comfort zone and don’t miss out an experience that could change your life.

For tickets and more information on the Business of Music conference: http://businessofmusicconference.com/

Article By: Marcel Jeremiah

