Meek Mills Protege Lil Snupe Being Honored At Dub Car Show

“Momma Snupe” ( @MandaTorallie ) touches down with Ya Pilot P-Skillz (@Pskillzflow) at the Monster Energy Dub Car Show 2018 . Paying Respects to her son Lil Snupe. The youngest rapper ever signed to Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers label. This happened on “Snupe Sonday “ 9.9.18 . The immediate next day as Drake welcomes Meek on stage in Boston to squash the past beef. Reppin’ with them 4’s up, vibe with the room and press play. Full Video dropping soon, shot by @ScoobyMovies. Subscribe to the vibe for more exclusive footage.
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
