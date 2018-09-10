Dallas Cop Who Fatally Shot Black Man In His Home Arrested, Released On $300,000 Bond [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dallas Police Officer, Amber Guyger, was arrested on Sunday (September 9) for manslaughter for killing 26 year old Botham Jean in his apartment on September 7. She posted bond the same day in the amount of $300,000 and is now back on the streets. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

#UPDATE: Amber Guyger, who is charged with manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Botham Jean, has posted her $300,000 bond and has been released from Kaufman County Jail: https://t.co/EV9lHx5VjK pic.twitter.com/sy2twdnY5I — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 10, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

