Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Dallas Cop Who Fatally Shot Black Man In His Home Arrested, Released On $300,000 Bond [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Pay-To-Stay Prisons? Ohio Jails Hit Inmates With Fees While Incarcerated

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / Ohio ACLU

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Dallas Police Officer, Amber Guyger, was arrested on Sunday (September 9) for manslaughter for killing 26 year old Botham Jean in his apartment on September 7. She posted bond the same day in the amount of $300,000 and is now back on the streets. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

SEE ALSO: Dallas Police Officer “Accidentally” Kills 26-Year-Old In Southside Flats Apartments, Wrong Unit [VIDEO]

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)
City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison
15 photos

The Latest:

Botham Jean , Dallas , murder , police , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 8 hours ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 8 hours ago
09.10.18
Dallas Officer Amber Guyger Arrested On Manslaughter Charge…
 12 hours ago
09.09.18
Everything We Know About Olympic Champion Michael Johnson…
 16 hours ago
09.09.18
She Said She Gon’ Do What To Who?:…
 17 hours ago
09.09.18
18 items
Serena Williams Disrespected By Umpire In US Open…
 17 hours ago
09.09.18
10 items
Hoodie SZN: 10 Songs To Help You Say…
 21 hours ago
09.09.18
Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To the Late Mac…
 22 hours ago
09.09.18
Kanye West Says ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is…
 22 hours ago
09.09.18
Here’s Another Sign That Cory Booker Is Running…
 22 hours ago
09.09.18
Beef Done: Drake Brings Out Meek Mill In…
 22 hours ago
09.09.18
Drake And Meek Mill Unite On Stage In…
 1 day ago
09.08.18
Nicki MInaj Barbershop
Nicki Minaj Donates $25K to Job-Shamed Actor Geoffrey…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Mac MIller
#WordEyeHeard: No Obvious Signs of Drug Abuse Found…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 2 days ago
09.08.18
University Of Georgia To Honor First Black Graduate
 2 days ago
09.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close