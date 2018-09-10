0 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Dallas Police Officer, Amber Guyger, was arrested on Sunday (September 9) for manslaughter for killing 26 year old Botham Jean in his apartment on September 7. She posted bond the same day in the amount of $300,000 and is now back on the streets. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).
SEE ALSO: Dallas Police Officer “Accidentally” Kills 26-Year-Old In Southside Flats Apartments, Wrong Unit [VIDEO]
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Dallas Cop Who Fatally Shot Black Man In His Home Arrested, Released On $300,000 Bond [VIDEO]
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over Party
- ‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really Dead Next Year
- As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 5 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3
- Dallas Officer Amber Guyger Arrested On Manslaughter Charge In Botham Jean’s Death
- Everything We Know About Olympic Champion Michael Johnson Suffering A Stroke
- She Said She Gon’ Do What To Who?: A Playlist Of All The Times Cardi B Was Bout That Life
- California Transit Officials Routinely Side With Racist Passengers Over Black Drivers, Lawsuit Says
- Ariana Grande Pays Tribute To the Late Mac Miller
- Kanye West Says ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is Coming Soon?
comments – add yours