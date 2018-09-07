Who Makes The Best Chicken? [POLL]

Americans love chicken. Here’s a list of the top 11 places that people just can’t get enough of. Tell us below who you think makes the best chicken?

Wing Stop

No FOMO when you stay in together. @ your #1 below. #TeamStayIn pic.twitter.com/rJyx7JIjxh — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) August 20, 2018

Chick-fil-A

Church’s Chicken

Original Owen and Wild Wild Wayne! Which team do you choose? pic.twitter.com/aprgkxUAuw — Church's Chicken (@ChurchsChicken) August 27, 2018

KFC

Two Extra Crispy chicken filets. Two buns. Too large. Too perfect. The Double Crispy Colonel Sandwich, now available at your local KFC restaurant. pic.twitter.com/5ROuj3ozy3 — KFC (@kfc) August 23, 2018

Raising Cane’s

Popeyes

If you wanna skip, rip, then dip that's cool too pic.twitter.com/D0mNQlKR4h — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) June 5, 2018

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Turn #collegecolordays into a real celebration with a trip to Lee's! pic.twitter.com/ZTScZsBvDW — Lee's Famous Chicken (@LeesFamousChick) September 4, 2018

Williams Chicken

Golden Chick

Chicken Express

Some would call this a picture of corn, some would call it a picture of butter, I’d call it a picture of greatness. pic.twitter.com/D1idWUC8 — Chicken Express (@Chicken_Express) January 15, 2013

Rudy’s Chicken

