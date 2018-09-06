Kruz Newz: Airport Security Trays Have More Viruses Than Toilets

Next time you go thru the airport you may want to scrub your stuff down because those TSA trays at the security checkpoints tested positive for germs like influenza A and rhinovirus. The report also found that none of these germs were found on the toilets at the airport. You can read the full report in the BMC Infectious Diseases journal.

Airport security trays have been found to harbor a variety of germs, including the ones responsible for the common cold, according to researchers in Europe https://t.co/7Xlf1kQ8EK — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 6, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: