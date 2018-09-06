CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Airport Security Trays Have More Viruses Than Toilets

Next time you go thru the airport you may want to scrub your stuff down because those TSA trays at the security checkpoints tested positive for germs like influenza A and rhinovirus.  The report also found that none of these germs were found on the toilets at the airport. You can read the full report in the BMC Infectious Diseases journal.

 

Videos
