Kruz Newz: Dallas Cowboys Cut Kicker Dan Bailey

The Dallas Cowboys cut the 2nd most accurate kicker in the NFL, Dan Bailey to get their roster to 53.  He’s now practicing with the Jets.

DALLAS COWBOYS , Dan Bailey , kicker , Sports

