Black College Cheerleaders Who Knelt During National Anthem Cut From This Year’s Squad

Four out of the five Black cheerleaders from Kennesaw State University who protested the anthem last year were cut from the quad for the upcoming 2018-2019 season.

According to 11 Alive News, KSU claims that competition for the squad was much tougher this year, with 95 applicants competing for 52 available spots. In the end, seven cheerleaders on KSU’s squad last year didn’t make the cut this year, four of them being those who knelt during the anthem.

Is that just a coincidence or is something else going on?

While school officials claim they were dropped because of their lack of skill set, some of the girls, including Toomia Dean, strongly believe her kneeling “played a role” in being cut.

“I know the people who made it. I know their skills and I know my skills. But I don’t think it was a skills-based thing. Not to say I’m amazing or anything, but I know my skills and what I had.”

Not to mention, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported that Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren bragged in a series of text messages about pressuring KSU’s president into keeping the school’s cheerleaders off the field.

While the decision to cut the girls was made back in May, it’s only now being reported given that the college football season just started. Thankfully, the young women are moving on with their lives.

“While they are disappointed, they’ve accepted it and went on with their academic lives,” Davante Lewis, the spokesman for the cheerleaders told the news outlet.

Last year, the young women garnered admiration and stirred up controversy when they took a knee during the anthem a game on Sept. 30. This resulting in KSU banning the cheerleading squad from taking the field during the national anthem, however, the school later reversed their decision.

Here’s an interview with the cheerleaders last year:

Keep your heads up ladies!

