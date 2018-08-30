Is Cardi B Asking For Too Much Money To Perform? [EXCLUSIVE]

08.30.18
Gary with Da Tea has all the gossip for you today! Cardi B gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus and now fans want to see Cardi perform. Cardi B allegedly wants over $300,000 to get back on stage.

She doesn’t want to leave her baby, so venues will have to pay her a nice size check. Cardi will no longer be doing small club venues and allegedly some people have offered her $500,000. Rickey Smiley mentioned that Cardi B is asking for a raise and is in demand so she deserves more.

