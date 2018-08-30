Is Cardi B Asking For Too Much Money To Perform? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary with Da Tea has all the gossip for you today! Cardi B gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus and now fans want to see Cardi perform. Cardi B allegedly wants over $300,000 to get back on stage.
She doesn’t want to leave her baby, so venues will have to pay her a nice size check. Cardi will no longer be doing small club venues and allegedly some people have offered her $500,000. Rickey Smiley mentioned that Cardi B is asking for a raise and is in demand so she deserves more.
RELATED: Cardi B Apologizes To Bernice King For Parody Video [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why People Are Upset That Cardi B Is Playing Coretta Scott King In Comedy Sketch [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Is Cardi B Telling Fans Too Much About Her Sex Life With Offset? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Lil Baby Breaks Down His Ice Chest
- Wow Tekashi 69 Cashing Out In The Classroom
- Lil Uzi Vert “Free Smooth Freestyle,” Saweetie & London On Da Track ft. G-Eazy & Rich The Kid “Up Now” & More | Daily Visuals 8.30.18
- Katrina, John McCain And The Cruelty Of Flying A Flag At Half-Staff
- Jacquees Covers Ella Mai New Song and We Are Here For It!
- Survey Says: Andrew Gillum Already Favored To Win Florida Governor Race
- Crystal Mason Is Sentenced To Federal Prison For Voting In Texas
- Video Shows Cop Telling Children That Police Dogs Are Used To Find ‘Black Bad Guys’
- Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral
- Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL Is Going To Trial
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On Cardi B
1. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 19
2. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 19
3. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 19
6. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 19
7. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 19
8. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 19
9. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 19
10. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 19
11. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 19
12. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 19
14. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 18 of 19
19. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty 19 of 19
Is Cardi B Asking For Too Much Money To Perform? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com