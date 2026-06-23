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Fever-Mercury Game Got Chippy, 6 Technical Fouls Called

Fever-Mercury Game Got Chippy Between Caitlin Clark & DeWanna Bonner

The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury on Monday (June 22), and it got chippy between Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner.

Published on June 23, 2026
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WNBA: JUN 22 Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever willed themselves to a win over the Phoenix Mercury on Monday, but the game got chippy in the final quarter. After Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Phoenix’s DeWanna Bonner got tangled up on the court, tensions escalated.

The Indiana Fever played host to the Phoenix Mercury, and the contest looked to be leaning toward the away team’s favor after going up 13. The Fever wore down the Mercury, led by Clark’s 24 points and nine assists, with teammate Kelsey Mitchell adding 22 points.

Things took a sour turn in the fourth quarter. Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen was ejected from the game after gaining a second technical. Clark and Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner got into an altercation after a Clark foul. While clapping her hands, Clark was assessed a technical, her fifth of the season. If a player earns eight technicals in a season, they face a one-game suspension.

“We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I’m gonna be suspended for if I’m gonna get technicals for clapping,” Clark said at the postgame presser.

Fever guard and reputed enforcer Sophie Cunningham also got hit with a technical for pointing a finger at Bonner. In all, six technical fouls were called in the game.

Kaleah Cooper and Alyssa Thomas scored 20 and 19, respectively, with Thomas also gaining nine assists.

With more than half of the WNBA season played, the Fever are in play within the Eastern Conference, with the Mercury having a tough season in the Western Conference.

[h/t ESPN]

Photo: Getty

Fever-Mercury Game Got Chippy Between Caitlin Clark & DeWanna Bonner was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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