Lil Pump Arrested In Miami, Busts Out Cheese Grin In Mugshot

The "Gucci Gang" rapper was pulled over and found to be driving without a license.

Lil Pump might want to keep his legal affairs in order as he continues his ascent in the Hip-Hop game, this after he was arrested for something slight Wednesday (Aug. 29) afternoon. The “Gucci Gang” rapper was pulled over in his native Miami and arrested for driving without a license but judging by his mugshot, he doesn’t look terribly concerned.

The Blast reports:

The Blast obtained the mug shot of Pump taken Wednesday by cops after the rapper was arrested for driving without a valid drivers license. According to his arrest information, he was booked at 5:44 PM into a Miami, Florida jail.

The rapper smiled huge when they took his mug shot. We’re guessing he thinks this isn’t the worst thing to be arrested for while partying in Miami.

The 18-year-old Pump, born Gazzy Garcia, was driving a Rolls-Royce with plates that belonged to a Mini Cooper. Local outlet WPLG adds in its reporting that the rapper was released on $500 bond after a quick stay at the Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Lil Pump Arrested In Miami, Busts Out Cheese Grin In Mugshot was originally published on hiphopwired.com

