Dallas producer JWhiteDidIt talks the loss of his mother, to wanting to commit suicide, to then working with Cardi B and producing the platinum single ‘Bodak Yellow’, ‘I Like It,’ ‘Lick,’ and more.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

