Ft. Worth residents are concerned about recent burglaries in their neighborhood. From the footage captured by one of the victims, the suspect looks like a young black male. See the video below for more details (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

A Fort Worth community fears a serial burglar is stalking their neighborhood after one house is burglarized twice and there’s an attempted break-in at a second home. https://t.co/sNqnLolwjj — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) August 24, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

