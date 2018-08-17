CLOSE
Entertainment News
Cam'ron & Reebok Release "Fleebok 4" Sneakers [Photos]

Ball on the court and the street.

REEBOK X CAM'RON "FLEEBOK 4" SNEAKER

Cam’ron is teaming up with Reebok once again for another release. The Diplomats bird will fly high on his version of Allen Iverson’s signature Question shoe.

Featuring plush leather upper paneling in grey, the “Fleebok 4’s” receive the Harlem treatment with purple camouflage Heritage Hexalite foam on the heel and forefoot. Additionally we get “Byrd Gang” branding on the outsole, “Killa Cam” on the sock liner and his infamous flip phone on the heel insert.

REEBOK X CAM'RON "FLEEBOK 4" SNEAKER

While the “Get ‘Em Girls” rapper’s influence is apparent throughout, the limited-edition collaboration stays true to AI’s original silhouette with its mid-cut shape and high abrasion rubber bottoms.

REEBOK X CAM'RON "FLEEBOK 4" SNEAKER

The sneaker will retail for $200.00 dollars and will be available at Jimmy Jazz today and on Reebok.com on August 18.

Via Freshness Mag

Photos: Reebok

Cam'ron & Reebok Release "Fleebok 4" Sneakers [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

