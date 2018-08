You’re invited to the District 3 Councilman Casey Thomas Brilliant & Beautiful Girls Empowerment Event this Saturday August 18th at 10am at UNT Dallas. Thats 7300 University Blvd. in Dallas. There will be many dynamic women speakers and more. Its very important for young women to know our their self worth so please come out.

