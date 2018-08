Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Oh boy. A man near Philadelphia, PA shot up a Walmart out of anger yesterday (August 14, 2018). He escaped with a female he was with after injuring a few customers, but was later apprehended and is now being held on a $1 million dollar bail.

Several injured in shootings after dispute in Pennsylvania #Walmart checkout line https://t.co/WKts0u6dPE — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 15, 2018

See video below for more details (please be patient as it loads).

