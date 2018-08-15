Kruz Newz: Vermont Democratic Party Nominates Transgender Woman for Governor

Vermont made history yesterday when they nominated Christine Hallquist, the first openly transgender person to win a major party’s nomination for governor.

She will be going up against Republican Gov. Phil Scott in the general election in November.

Making history: Transgender woman wins Democratic nomination for Vermont governor https://t.co/7faNEiftV8 via @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/eLkwr4ftvR — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 15, 2018

The Latest: