Why 2 Chainz Should Be Your Favorite Rapper [ARTICLE]

2 Chainz (formerly known as Tity Boi) has been in the game for 21 years and whether you know him for his solo work or as a part of the hip hop duo Playaz Circle, his success is undeniable. I remember being in seventh grade blasting “Duffle Bag Boy” trying to understand the life of a drug dealer as the music video charted another day on 106 & Park. The glow up to a solo artist came with his 2011 mixtape T.R.U. REALigion which peaked at number 58 on the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. A year later Chainz dropped his debut album Based On A T.R.U. Story with three commercially successful singles (“No Lie”, “Birthday Song”, ‘I’m Different”) and the rest of his career was solidified from there. If you’re a true hip hop fan I don’t have to dive deep into 2 Chainz catalogue or recite his iconic verse on “Mercy” (“Drunk and high at the same time / drinking champagne on the airplane,”) but I don’t think the Atlanta rapper gets his proper respect for everything he’s accomplished in his career. Aside from his extensive rap career, 2 Chainz has made some major business moves and I’m going to highlight a few that’ll have you wondering, why isn’t 2 Chainz my favorite rapper?

First off let’s discuss his show on Viceland:

2 Chainz web series / tv show with Viceland and GQ was the thing that initially inspired the concept of this article. With his show Most Expensivest Chainz gets to experience some of the most expensive activities, items and food in the world. Highly entertaining and potentially inspiring if you dreams of playing a $3 million dollar VR game, petting a $100K dog or drinking $600 coffee made from cat poop.

That time 2 Chainz became the king of Christmas sweaters:

In 2016 the “It’s A Vibe” rappers launched a line of “ugly” Christmas sweaters. The Dabbin’ Santa sweaters made Epps (2 Chainz full name is Tauheed Epps, fun fact) and his business partner Micah Katz (Founder of merchandising company CapThat) over $2 million dollars in revenue. A significant portion of the money went to his TRU Foundation.

He constantly gives back with the TRU Foundation:

2 Chainz started the Atlanta centered TRU Foundation to help people in need back in 2016 and there are numerous heartwarming stories of the good his foundation has done for the community. One of my favorite stories is the 11 member family that received a house from the businessman after hearing about the family’s father having serious medical issues that prevented him from working. With a looming eviction notice for their two-bedroom home, 2 Chainz stepped up and blessed the large family with a place to live.

You can eat at his Tapas Bar in Atlanta:

Artists owning restaurants is always an interesting concept. Whether they’re owning a franchise or building a restaurant from the ground up, fan can eat at their favorite artist’s spot and hopefully catch a glimpse of the owner on the right day. 2 Chainz had a busy 2016 with his Dabbin’ Santa sweater line, the start of his foundation and also the opening of his restaurant Escobar Restaurant and Tapas. Located in Castleberry Hill, Atlanta, people can enjoy food, drinks and hookah aka the essentials for a good night.

Oh and we can’t forget the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music pink trap house:

I think the last venture I’m going to highlight is my favorite thing 2 Chainz has done so far. To promote his 2017 album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, Chainz rented a house in Atlanta and transformed it into a pink trap house that became a short-lived landmark. Aside from it being used for his listening party and it becoming a tourist attraction, the trap house was also used to conduct free HIV tests. When discussing the house with TMZ he said, “We held church services, we gave back to the community, we did art activities, we did AIDS testing, all of that.” When will your fave build a positive trap house for the community?

Besides these unique projects, 2 Chainz has done the typical rapper turned mogul moves, landing acting gigs, gaining a partnership with Adidas and multiple merch deals. Hip Hop continues to be a young man’s sport with a few older rappers still charting and staying relevant with the masses and 2 Chainz has found his niche in the music and business world. I have no doubt that we will continue to hear new music from him and watch him evolve as a businessman but while we wait, I think it’s time to contemplate who your favorite rapper is. You’re welcome in advance if it’s now 2 Chainz.

Article By: Marcel “The Messenger” Jeremiah

