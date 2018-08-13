Kruz Newz: Men are Receiving Letters in the Mail Threatening to Expose Their Secrets

Men in affluent neighborhoods are getting letters in the mail threatening to expose their dirty little secrets if they don’t pay up via cryptocurrency. They use personal info like usernames and passwords which were stolen from the web. The FBI is telling victims to contact law enforcement or report any scam letters to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Men Get Letters Warning 'I Know About the Secret You Are Keeping' https://t.co/tZpQLFWiXa

