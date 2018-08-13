8 reads Leave a comment
Men in affluent neighborhoods are getting letters in the mail threatening to expose their dirty little secrets if they don’t pay up via cryptocurrency. They use personal info like usernames and passwords which were stolen from the web. The FBI is telling victims to contact law enforcement or report any scam letters to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.
Click below to read the full story.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Men are Receiving Letters in the Mail Threatening to Expose Their Secrets
- 25-Year-Old Dallas Male Killed In Mountain Creek Apartments
- Kruz Newz: Plano ISD Has Some New Security for their Schools
- Idris Elba Pokes Fun At James Bond Role Speculation, Says “Don’t Believe The HYPE”
- Frank Ocean Says Om’Mas Keith Lying About ‘Blond’ Co-Writing, Wants Lawsuit Tossed
- Kanye West Denies Being “Stumped” By Jimmy Kimmel’s Trump Question
- Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly In ‘Gravely Ill’ Condition
- As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 1 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3
- GG Music: Who Is Doja Cat And Why Does She Make Being A Cow Sound Like The Mooove?
- Here’s The Kanye West Song Where He Says He’d Smash Kim’s Sisters
comments – add yours