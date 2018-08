Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Gucci Mane sikes up wifey by using the oldest trick in the book. Plus check out some live footage of the Zone 6 pioneer as he rocks the stage. Earlly this week Gucci went to social media and ask his ” kids for his credit”. Making a reference to a few of the new school artist taking , and recreating his style.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: