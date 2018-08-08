2 reads Leave a comment
This week the Dallas Zoo started opening its gates at 8 a.m. so that guests can come a little earlier before the heat hits! I’m still not going it’s too hot for me. I’ll wait for Penguin Days at the zoo!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Join Councilman Casey Thomas For Bahama Beach Day This Saturday!
- G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj& Tyler, The Creator Bit His Style
- Get Free School Supplies On August 18th At The Buzz Back To School Event!
- Kruz Newz: Texas Woman Throws Quinceañera for her Chihuahua
- Conservative Coon Cricket Candace Owens Has Meltdown On MSNBC
- Dallas County Reports First West Nile Virus Death of 2018
- Kruz Newz: Dallas Zoo Opening an Hour Early for the Month of August
- Casino Claims Charles Oakley Cheated Three Times Before Arrest
- Rashida Tlaib Looks To Become 1st Muslim Woman Elected To Congress
- Nicki Minaj’s Mother Set To Do First Interview About Son’s Rape Case
comments – add yours