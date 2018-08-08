Kruz Newz: Dallas Zoo Opening an Hour Early for the Month of August

This week the Dallas Zoo started opening its gates at 8 a.m. so that guests can come a little earlier before the heat hits! I’m still not going it’s too hot for me. I’ll wait for Penguin Days at the zoo!

Starting today through Aug. 31, we're opening an hour early, at 8 a.m. Head to the Wilds of Africa to see some of our residents getting ready for the day. This is also a great chance to catch a glimpse of baby Saambili before it gets too hot! More info: https://t.co/h7YEd7T7ZK pic.twitter.com/0CN3aYCwKY — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) August 6, 2018

