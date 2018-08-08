CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Dallas Zoo Opening an Hour Early for the Month of August

This week the Dallas Zoo started opening its gates at 8 a.m. so that guests can come a little earlier before the heat hits!  I’m still not going it’s too hot for me.  I’ll wait for Penguin Days at the zoo!

Dallas Zoo , early , Heat , hot summer

