Help Break A World Record By Doing The Electric Slide On August 18th!

The World’s Largest Electric Slide

“Celebrate Unity in the Community and Be a Part of History”

A serious Dance Party, and an attempt to enter into the Guiness Book of World Records. The official main fundraiser for the 44th Annual Harambee Festival set for October 27, 2018 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Dallas. All in hopes to raise the spirits of the community.

Throughout the afternoon shop the diverse Food and Retail Vendors from all over the city. Network with the people such as celebrity guests judges, community organizations, local business owners and much more. And to top it all off enjoy the sounds of live performances by top local and national musicians during our “Rising Star Talent Competition” Grand Finale. Along with a very needed Anti-Violence “People Hurt People” discussion panel and press conference.

In partnership with Citizens’ Committee to Save Our Children Inc., GB2K Youth Mentoring Organization, KKDA, KRNB and The African American Museum of Dallas. With your help we can reach our goal. CAN YOU DO THE ELECTRIC SLIDE?

DATE Saturday August 18th

TIME 12pm – 4pm

LOCATION African American Museum of Dallas in the Fair Park

COST $5 Registration

OPEN TO ALL

