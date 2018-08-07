Kruz Newz: Mural Dedicated to Rapper C. Struggs Goes up In West Dallas

7 reads Leave a comment
A new mural is up in West Dallas, honoring the late rapper Corey Struggs, who lost his battle with cancer last Friday. Two local artists Tony Slomo and Jerod ‘Detox’ Davies had already been working on a mural. I had the honor of having him in as a guest on Raising the Bar featuring up and coming artists check out the video below.
