Kruz Newz: Workers are Working Hard to Get Texas Live! Ready for Thursday’s Opening!

The grand opening for Texas Live is this Thursday but you wouldn’t know that by driving past. There is still lots of construction going on outside. The CEO says everything will be done in time for Thursday evening with the crews working 24 hours a day. There is a free concert open to the public by the Toadies Thursday evening and the doors open 11 am Friday for normal business. Texas Live! is Arlington’s newest addition which will provide guests with an upscale experience that blends sports and entertainment with first-class hospitality and superior amenities.

Crews racing to finish in time for Thursday's opening of Texas Live. 5&6pm @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/UgktFEOoPn — Fil Alvarado (@FilAlvaradoFox4) August 6, 2018

https://t.co/R2vU2dmipv Team building. Corporate events. Birthdays. Sports watch parties. You name it – Texas Live! can host it. INFO: pic.twitter.com/z0q345yT8a — Texas Live! (@tx_live) July 29, 2018

