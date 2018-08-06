Jazzi Black Talks Season 6 With Actor Uzo Aduba About ‘Orange Is The New Black’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Jazzi Black, from 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca in the Morning, catches up with actor Uzo Aduba to talk about what’s going on in season 6 of the Netflix Original ‘Orange Is The New Black.’ Check out the exclusive video above and the official trailer below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Latest:
Litchfield Legends: 14 Interesting Facts About The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’
Litchfield Legends: 14 Interesting Facts About The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’
1. Laverne Cox has a twin brother, M. Lamar, who played Sophia in the flashback sequences before her transition.1 of 1
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!