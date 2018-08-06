CLOSE
Live and Loca Videos
Home > Live And Loca Videos

Jazzi Black Talks Season 6 With Actor Uzo Aduba About ‘Orange Is The New Black’ [EXCLUSIVE]

5 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Jazzi Black, from 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca in the Morning, catches up with actor Uzo Aduba to talk about what’s going on in season 6 of the Netflix Original ‘Orange Is The New Black.’ Check out the exclusive video above and the official trailer below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest:

Litchfield Legends: 14 Interesting Facts About The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’

1 photos Launch gallery

Litchfield Legends: 14 Interesting Facts About The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’

Continue reading Jazzi Black Talks Season 6 With Actor Uzo Aduba About ‘Orange Is The New Black’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Litchfield Legends: 14 Interesting Facts About The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

jazzi black , Orange is the new Black , season 6 , Uzo Aduba

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Coon Colonel Ray Lewis Sweated Through Jacket In…
 3 hours ago
08.06.18
Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For…
 4 hours ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 6: A…
 4 hours ago
08.06.18
Arrest Warrant Out For Orlando Brown After Skipped…
 5 hours ago
08.06.18
Beyoncé Covers ‘Vogue’ September Issue [Photos]
 5 hours ago
08.06.18
Struggle Savant Sean Kingston May Have Royalties Seized…
 5 hours ago
08.06.18
Kendrick Lamar Becomes 1st Rapper Not Named Eminem…
 8 hours ago
08.06.18
50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Collaboration “Get The…
 8 hours ago
08.06.18
Black Panther Is Now The Third Movie Ever…
 20 hours ago
08.05.18
“Power Talk” Episode 6 Teaser
 20 hours ago
08.05.18
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
Travis Scott Turns Revention Center Into #Astroworld For…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
Randy Moss Wore Tie With Names Of Black…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
Georgia Woman Details How Ludacris Paid For Her…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
Even Melania Trump Supports LeBron James
 1 day ago
08.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close