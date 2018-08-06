Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jazzi Black, from 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca in the Morning, catches up with actor Uzo Aduba to talk about what’s going on in season 6 of the Netflix Original ‘Orange Is The New Black.’ Check out the exclusive video above and the official trailer below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest:

Jazzi Black Talks Season 6 With Actor Uzo Aduba About ‘Orange Is The New Black’ [EXCLUSIVE]

#WordEyeHeard: The Dallas Zoo Opening An Hour Early in August

Coon Colonel Ray Lewis Sweated Through Jacket In Intense Pro Football HOF Speech

Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For The 1st Time On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 6: A Changed Man?

Arrest Warrant Out For Orlando Brown After Skipped Court Date

Beyoncé Covers ‘Vogue’ September Issue [Photos]

Struggle Savant Sean Kingston May Have Royalties Seized Over Unpaid Jewelry Bills

Courvoisier Taste Test With DJ Kayotik [VIDEO]

1 Dallas Woman Dead After Getting Hit By Car Waiting On Bus [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!