WordEyeHeard: Blake Griffin is NOT Paying That Much in Child Support….?

Earlier this week it was reported that Blake Griffin was ordered to pay his baby mama, Brynn Cameron, a f**kin’ ridiculous amount of child support to the tune of $258,000 per MONTH.

After a battle of the sexes on the internet, the former couple released a joint statement clarifying exactly what the hell is going on according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The recent reports of the financial details of the child support agreement between Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron are inaccurate,” the statement read. “Both sides have settled amicably and are moving forward with co-parenting their two children. Due to the confidential nature of the agreement, no further details will be released.”

Everybody can calm down now.

via Bossip

Find Out The Child Support Payments Of Your Favorite Music Artists 11 photos Launch gallery Find Out The Child Support Payments Of Your Favorite Music Artists 1. The-Dream Pays Christina Milian $10K A Month For Their Daughter Violet. 1 of 11 2. Nas Was Initially Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Kelis $51K/month In Child Support, But Got The Judgment Reduced To $25K. 2 of 11 3. After Battling His Baby Mama In Court, Chris Brown Got An Unbelievably Low Child Support Judgment Of $2,500 A Month. 3 of 11 4. 50 Cent Was Initially Ordered To Pay $25K/month For His Oldest Son, But It Was Subsequently Reduced To $6,700. 4 of 11 5. French Montana Pays His Ex-Wife $7K A Month For His Son. 5 of 11 6. Diddy Pays $40K For His Sons Justin & Christian. There’s Still No Word On What He Pays For His Twins Or His Daughter Chance. 6 of 11 7. Mel B. Receives A Whopping $60K A Month From Eddie Murphy For Their Daughter Angel. 7 of 11 8. Stevie Wonder Pays $25K A Month For Two Of His Nine Kids. 8 of 11 9. Future Claims To Pay R&B Singer Ciara $15K A Month For Their 2-Year-Old Son “Baby Future.” 9 of 11 10. Surprisingly, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss Only Pays $3K A Month For His Daughter Shai. 10 of 11 11. Rock Legend Paul McCartney Pays His Ex-Wife, Heather Mills, A Whopping $70K A Month For Their Daughter. 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Blake Griffin is NOT Paying That Much in Child Support….? Find Out The Child Support Payments Of Your Favorite Music Artists

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: