#WordEyeHeard: Blake Griffin is NOT Paying That Much in Child Support….?

Blake Griffin

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

Earlier this week it was reported that Blake Griffin was ordered to pay his baby mama, Brynn Cameron, a f**kin’ ridiculous amount of child support to the tune of $258,000 per MONTH.

After a battle of the sexes on the internet, the former couple released a joint statement clarifying exactly what the hell is going on according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The recent reports of the financial details of the child support agreement between Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron are inaccurate,” the statement read. “Both sides have settled amicably and are moving forward with co-parenting their two children. Due to the confidential nature of the agreement, no further details will be released.”

Everybody can calm down now.

via Bossip

