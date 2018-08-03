Veda Loca In The Morning: Mo’Nique Interview [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Mo’Nique was in the DFW and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to kick it with Veda Loca in the Morning. Check out the interview above.
Video shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Dallas Mayor's Back To School Fair (PHOTOS)
Dallas Mayor's Back To School Fair (PHOTOS)
1.1 of 19
2.2 of 19
3.3 of 19
4.4 of 19
5.5 of 19
6.6 of 19
7.7 of 19
8.8 of 19
9.9 of 19
10.10 of 19
11.11 of 19
12.12 of 19
13.13 of 19
14.14 of 19
15.15 of 19
16.16 of 19
17.17 of 19
18.18 of 19
19.19 of 19
The Latest: