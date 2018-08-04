CLOSE
Beat in the Streets
Come Out To The Free Back To School Bash At Club Odyssey On August 4th!

Do you need some school supplies for your child? Then come out to the Free Back To School Bash at Club Odyssey . That’s 7439 S Westmoreland Rd, in Dallas. There will be free food, free school supplies, vendors, a bounce house, games, kids swing-out, line dancing and more! This event is for the whole family. 

For more information please call 214-502-0269.

