Real First Family Barack & Michelle Obama Salute LeBron James For I Promise School

King James and the opening of the school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio has inspired many.

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

LeBron James used his resources and massive influence to open a public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio and is rightfully being commended for his actions by a number of people. Included in that list of folks who gave King James his proper due include former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Tuesday evening (July 31), Mrs. Obama shared that she and her husband admired James’ bold act and what it could hold for the future.

@BarackObama and I are so proud of @KingJames and @IPROMISESchool. Kids in Akron and across the US are lucky to have you as a role model on and off the court. Keep using your platform for good and giving our kids a chance to shoot for the stars. #ReachHigher #BetterMakeRoom,” Mrs. Obama tweeted.

James responded to the tweet by thanking the former First Family for the praise.

We can’t front, this is a pretty special time and totally proves James deserves all the respect he’s getting right now.

