Webbie Might Be Hitting The Big Screen Thanks To Master P

Looks like cousin, uncle Webbie is on the movie set, and possibly cutting a check. Master P is shaking up the internet one day at a time with the all star cast of “I Got The Hook Up 2”. Press play at a behind the scenes look at classic in the making.

photos
