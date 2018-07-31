CLOSE
Lauryn Hill Stars In Campaign For Woolrich’s New Collection [Watch]

Bundle up with Ms. Hill for the winter.

LAURYN HILL FOR WOOLRICH

Source: JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH / JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH

Live show struggle aside, Lauryn Hill’s name still garners plenty of respect. Ms. Hill just designed a set of new wears for one of America’s most iconic brands.

L. Boogie has formally signed on to be the face of Woolrich’s upcoming American Soul Since 1830 series. As a first for the “Ex-Factor” singer she also oversaw concepts for the piece which started with 30 of her jacket sketches.

LAURYN HILL FOR WOOLRICH

Source: JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH / JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH

According to British Vogue the outdoor apparel company chose Hill for her “creative ingenuity and contribution to America’s music scene”. Stylist Mel Ottenberg, famous for his work with Rihanna, worked on the campaign.

LAURYN HILL FOR WOOLRICH

Source: JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH / JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH

“It was fun to celebrate outfits that display real American grit,” Ottenberg explained. “These pieces have been part of the American vocabulary for over a hundred years, and they are definitely part of my soul as a stylist, and Lauryn’s identity.”

LAURYN HILL FOR WOOLRICH

Source: JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH / JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH

As a nod to Lauryn’s classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the shoot took place in Harlem which was the same historic area of Manhattan that the Fugees member shot her “Doo Wop (That Thing)” video.

LAURYN HILL FOR WOOLRICH

Source: JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH / JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH

The collection stays true to the brand’s signature take on work wear but features commemorative detailing inspired by Miseducation. Various images from the album photography adorn the Silverton Coat while the Arctic Parka features sparkling ornaments and text graphics on the shoulders and sleeves.

You can view the video trailer for the upcoming launch below.

Via High Snobiety

Photo: Woolrich / JACK DAVISON

 

Lauryn Hill Stars In Campaign For Woolrich’s New Collection [Watch] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

