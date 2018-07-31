Kruz Newz: Please Don’t Do the Hot Water Challenge

8 reads Leave a comment
15-year-old Kyland Clark, of Indianapolis, has suffered second degree burns to his face and body after his friends thought it would be cool to do the “Hot Water Challenge.” They had been watching “challenges” on youtube and when Clark was the first one of his friends to fall asleep that’s when this prank went down.
He had to be hospitalized for a week. The doctors think he will be lucky and everything should heal fine. This is a STUPID challenge!
