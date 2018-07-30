Back To School Start Dates For Dallas-Ft. Worth Students

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Ready to send the kids back to school yet to finish off 2018? Below are the start dates for these DFW school districts:
- Dallas ISD – August 20th
- Plano ISD – August 13th
- Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD – August 20th
- Frisco ISD – August 16th
- Richardson ISD – August 20th
- Garland ISD – August 20th
- Irving ISD – August 20th
- Arlington ISD – August 20th
- Grand Prairie ISD – August 20th
- Mesquite ISD – August 20th
- Lewisville ISD – August 15th
- McKinney ISD – August 20th
- Denton ISD – August 15th
- Fort Worth ISD – August 20th
