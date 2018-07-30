CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Should the City of Austin Change Its Name?

Austin’s Equity Office is suggesting that Austin the Texas capital change its entire name in addition to removing statues and street signs in honor of Confederate soldiers.  Austin is named after Stephen F. Austin who once opposed the ban of slavery in Tejas.  Some of the streets they would like to see renamed are:

  • Littlefield Street
  • Tom Green Street
  • Sneed Cove
  • Reagan Hill Drive
  • Dixie Drive
  • Confederate Avenue
  • Plantation Road

