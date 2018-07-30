Kruz Newz: Should the City of Austin Change Its Name?

Austin’s Equity Office is suggesting that Austin the Texas capital change its entire name in addition to removing statues and street signs in honor of Confederate soldiers. Austin is named after Stephen F. Austin who once opposed the ban of slavery in Tejas. Some of the streets they would like to see renamed are:

Littlefield Street

Tom Green Street

Sneed Cove

Reagan Hill Drive

Dixie Drive

Confederate Avenue

Plantation Road

Is Austin getting a new name? 👀 https://t.co/VxtPywlVq0 — KVUE News (@KVUE) July 28, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: