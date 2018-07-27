Stevie J and Faith Evans Get Matching Tattoos to Commemorate Marriage

Faith Evans and Stevie J shocked the Hip-Hop world when they decided to walk down the aisle and commit to each other for the rest of their lives. And now we’re finding out that the couple might’ve cursed their future wedded bliss by getting tattoos to commemorate their special day.

Taking to IG to flaunt the ink which depicts their wedding date, July 17, 2018, in Roman numerals alongside her collarbone, Faith shows no fear in how Stevie J’s ex, Joseline Hernandez, might react to the couple’s tattoo.

Stevie J for his part went a tad bit more subtle yet revealing with his couple’s tattoo by getting “F R J” inked on the left side of his face.

via HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Welp, if it is a publicity stunt, they’re going mighty far to prove it’s real…

