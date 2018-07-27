Stevie J and Faith Evans Get Matching Tattoos to Commemorate Marriage

Faith Evans and Stevie J shocked the Hip-Hop world when they decided to walk down the aisle and commit to each other for the rest of their lives. And now we’re finding out that the couple might’ve cursed their future wedded bliss by getting tattoos to commemorate their special day.
Taking to IG to flaunt the ink which depicts their wedding date, July 17, 2018, in Roman numerals alongside her collarbone, Faith shows no fear in how Stevie J’s ex, Joseline Hernandez, might react to the couple’s tattoo.
Stevie J for his part went a tad bit more subtle yet revealing with his couple’s tattoo by getting “F R J” inked on the left side of his face.
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Welp, if it is a publicity stunt, they’re going mighty far to prove it’s real…
Rappers With The Best/Worst Face Tattoos (PHOTOS)
1. 9. Diamond’s Bullet TattooSource:Twitter 1 of 13
2. 8. Rick Ross’ “Rich Forever” Chin TatSource:Instagram 2 of 13
3. 7. DC Rapper Fat Trel’s Various Face TatsSource:Trevor Sage-El For Respect Mag 3 of 13
4. 6. Game’s Star LA TattooSource:Instagram 4 of 13
5. 5. Soulja Boy’s Gucci Symbol Forehead TatSource:Instagram 5 of 13
6. Soulja’s Miscellaneous Fat TatsSource:Instagram 6 of 13
7. 4. Birdman’s Rich Gang TattooSource:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Birdman’s Second Rich Gang TattooSource:Instagram 8 of 13
9. 3. Lil Wayne’s “Baked” TattooSource:Lil Wayne HQ 9 of 13
10. Lil Wayne’s Misunderstood Tattoo Equipped By 9 StarsSource:Lil Wayne HQ 10 of 13
11. 2. Gucci Mane’s Ice Cream TattooSource:Twitter 11 of 13
12. 1. Yung LA’s Duck Tattoo (Which He Eventually Covered Up)Source:Twitter 12 of 13
13. 1. Yung LA’s LA Dodgers-inspired TattooSource:YouTube 13 of 13
