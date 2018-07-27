You’re Gonna Want To Start Grindin With This Eclipse

Hey did anybody see the moon last night?

It was so full + bright goodness. If you haven’t looked up into the sky lately..I encourage you to check it out every now and then when you think about it. Like when you’re getting in the car to go out–just look up and see if you can find the moon; or get up early to catch the sunrise you’ll see it in a totally different light. Anyway, just dropping today’s alignments. Enjoy your weekend!

– The Aquarius lunar eclipse says to examine life in a new light. The free-spirited, future-oriented sign encourages altering the status quo while your initiative is in change mode. This “ah ha” moment reveals why you’ve been angry, frustrated, perhaps worried, or even jealous. This is the universe’s way of reminding you when a change of view is in order. Tonight, when Venus (love) and Pluto (passion) trine, people are both tempted and intrigued. Couples, plan a date night. Singles could be drawn to someone new in a romantic way. It’s an eclipse. A lot reveals itself in across-the-room glances. (Advertisement below? keep on scrolling darlin’)

– Past truths could undergo a big reveal as the moon squares Jupiter today. The benevolent planet offers a positive retrospect. The square aspect motivates responses with rewards that you didn’t get when events occurred. The Aquarius moon adds excellence when it comes to initiating improvements or key changes. It is a day for good progress, so plan to make some.

Tonight, the moon aspecting Venus is about cooperation and support. Friendships are webs of life, they say, and friendships grow when nurtured. Is it time to reach out and get in touch with someone?

