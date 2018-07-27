Dallas Man Dies In Burning Car, Crashed Into DART Bus [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
1 man in Dallas died in his Dodge Charger vehicle, that caught on fire, after he crashed into a DART Bus early this morning (7/27/18). Even with the fire departments help, the fire still continued on. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).
Source: CBS 11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Latest:
Famous Vegans & Vegetarians
Famous Vegans & Vegetarians
1. Vanessa Williams – VeganSource:PR 1 of 5
2. Angela Bassett – VegetarianSource:PR Photos 2 of 5
3. Common – Vegetarian3 of 5
4. Erykah Badu – VeganSource:PR 4 of 5
5. Tia Mowry – VeganSource:Instagram 5 of 5
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!