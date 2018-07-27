CLOSE
Dallas Man Dies In Burning Car, Crashed Into DART Bus [VIDEO]

Source: Vivian Valdez / EyeEm / Getty

1 man in Dallas died in his Dodge Charger vehicle, that caught on fire, after he crashed into a DART Bus early this morning (7/27/18). Even with the fire departments help, the fire still continued on. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS 11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

