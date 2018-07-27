Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

1 man in Dallas died in his Dodge Charger vehicle, that caught on fire, after he crashed into a DART Bus early this morning (7/27/18). Even with the fire departments help, the fire still continued on. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS 11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest:

Dallas Man Dies In Burning Car, Crashed Into DART Bus [VIDEO]

Waka Flocka Gets Creative With His ABC’S

50 Cent Surprises Us All With This One

Watch DJ Khaled’s Power Struggle with Son Asahd (Already)

Vic Mensa “Metaphysical” [New Music]

Headshot Head A***: NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots

Watch: From A Hendrix Setlist To Muhammad Ali’s Boots, Lenny Kravitz Shows Us His Most Prized Possessions

Eee-YUUP: 10 Trey Songz Songs That Folks Slept On

Kruz Newz: Springtown ISD in Texas Will Arm their Teachers

This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously We Can Stop Now

Famous Vegans & Vegetarians 5 photos Launch gallery Famous Vegans & Vegetarians 1. Vanessa Williams – Vegan Source:PR 1 of 5 2. Angela Bassett – Vegetarian Source:PR Photos 2 of 5 3. Common – Vegetarian 3 of 5 4. Erykah Badu – Vegan Source:PR 4 of 5 5. Tia Mowry – Vegan Source:Instagram 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Dallas Man Dies In Burning Car, Crashed Into DART Bus [VIDEO] Famous Vegans & Vegetarians These famous folks will not be having any turkey this Thanksgiving. Shout out to all the Vegetarians and Vegans.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!